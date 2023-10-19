Gunmen abduct businessman in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen on Tuesday abducted a businessman in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The victim identified as Mr. Akpan Essien was abducted at his business premises at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday.

The Divisional Police Officer in the area, Obio Udobio, confirmed the abduction to journalists on Thursday in Eket.

He said: “Yes I am aware of the abduction of a businessman in Eket LGA.

“The abductors are yet to contact the family of the victim for ransom.

“We have informed the anti-kidnapping team at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Uyo and I am waiting for the abductors to call and demand ransom.”

