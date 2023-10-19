Reps seek appointment of nine new justices to Supreme Court

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to appoint nine new Justices to the Supreme Court.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance presented by the lawmaker from Akwa Ibom State, Patrick Umoh, at the plenary in Abuja.

Umoh, who led the debate on the motion, said the number of justices in the Supreme Court had dropped to 11 following the death and retirement of jurists in the apex court.

The number of justices in the Supreme Court rose to 21 in 2020 following the Senate’s confirmation of the National Judicial Council’s (NJC) recommendation.

However, the number has reduced due to the demise of Justices Sylvester Ngwuta and Samuel Oseji in recent years.

Five justices led by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, had also left the apex court.

Other retired justices are – Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Ejembi Eko, and Abdu Aboki.

READ ALSO: Reps promise speedy passage of 2024 budget

The lawmaker said: “The Supreme Court’s docket is full for the year 2023 as parties could not have hearing dates for matters filed within the year except in election petitions.

“Non-appointment of new justices to the Supreme Court has stalled expeditious, effective, and efficient justice delivery as well as impeded transactions and economic development.

“It has also limited citizen’s access to justice and put the current justices of the court under immense mental and physical pressure.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his promise to promote the rule of law and support the judiciary.

He also praised the president for signing into law the constitutional amendment unifying the retirement age and pension benefits of the judicial officers.

The House, thereafter, mandated its Committee on Federal Judiciary to ensure compliance with the resolution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now