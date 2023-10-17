Reps promise speedy passage of 2024 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation on Tuesday promised to ensure the speedy passage of the 2024 budget when eventually presented by the president.

The chairman of the committee, Abubakar Bichi, stated this at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Abuja.

He said the House would ensure proper oversight over relevant government agencies during the implementation of the budget.

The chairman stressed that the lower legislative chamber would ensure compliance with the Financial Year Act by passing the budget before December 31.

“The Committee enjoys a wider jurisdiction compared to other Standing Committees and is empowered by Order 20, Rule 15 of the House Standing Orders, 10th Edition, 2020, as Amended,” he said.

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said on Monday the Federal Government had proposed the sum of N26.01 trillion for the 2024 budget.

Bagudu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, 2024 budget proposal was based on an oil price benchmark of $73.96 and a 21 percent interest rate.

