Tinubu appoints Ahmed Aminu as PTDF executive secretary

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ahmed Aminu as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

Aminu will replace Aliyu Gusau who proceeded on a 90-day pre-retirement leave on September 26.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The appointment, according to him, was for an initial term of four years.

He said: “The new Executive Secretary / CEO of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund has most recently served as the General Manager of the Education and Training Department at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund.

“The President has directed the new Executive Secretary / CEO of the PTDF, Ahmed Galadima Aminu, to serve in an acting capacity until he commences his fresh term of four (4) years in office beginning on December 26, 2023.”

