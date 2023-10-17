Tinubu dissolves Hajj commission board, appoints new chairman

President Bola Tinubu has dissolved the Board of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He also appointed Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi as the commission’s new chairman and chief executive officer.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said his principal also directed the outgoing NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave from October 18.

He is expected to retire from service on January 17, 2024.

The statement read: “The new Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Jalal Ahmad Arabi, will assume office in acting capacity on October 18, 2023, and will continue to serve in substantive capacity for a fresh term of four years, beginning on January 17, 2023.”

