NAHCON implores clerics to ensure 'spiritual fight' against COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, made the appeal at a meeting with Ulama, held at Hajj House, on Monday, March 8, in Abuja.

He said the meeting was organised to enable NAHCON to interact and intimate clerics on its vision and activities as well as seek the advice of the clerics on Hajj matters.

Hassan emphasised the need for clerics to sustain enlightenment on risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic with a view to curtailing the spread of the virus.

“This work will become increasingly important as we confront disinformation and unsubstantiated rumour about the efficiency and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is imperative for our brothers and sisters to adhere strictly to the Federal Government protocols to curve the spread of the pandemic,” Hassan said.

He disclosed that the commission was in touch with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to ensure early and adequate Hajj travel arrangements that would meet the standard to be set by the Saudi Authorities and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hassan expressed the hope of Hajj for Nigerian Muslims this year since the lesser Hajj (Umrah) had started and COVID-19 vaccine distribution had kicked off globally.

He, however, said that the commission was waiting for formal pronouncement on the 2021 hajj by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Responding, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala-Lau, the National Chairman, Jama’atu Izalatul Bidi’ah wa Ikamatus Sunnah, assured the commission of the clerics’ support for a successful hajj operation.

Also, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sulaimon Oluwatoyin, stressed the need for the commission to improve on mobilisation of pilgrims and departure time to avoid keeping pilgrims for days at Hajj Camps during operation.

The meeting was attended by Islamic clerics from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).