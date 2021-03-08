Kwara records 37 new cases of COVID-19, discharges 82 patients | Ripples Nigeria

The Kwara State Government has said the state recorded 37 more cases of COVID-19, noting that 82 patients, who tested negative twice have been discharged.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and the spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement, released to newsmen on Monday in Ilorin.

According to him, this brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,026.

He said, “As at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, the active cases were 303 and 2,668 patients had so far been discharged with 55 deaths recorded.”

