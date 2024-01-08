10 die in Kwara auto crash

At least 10 persons died in an auto crash along the Olooru-Oko-Olowo highway in Moro Local Government of Kwara State on Monday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Stephen Dawulung, told journalists two vehicles – a Volvo truck and a Toyota Hiace bus – were involved in the accident which occurred at about 7:00 a.m., on the highway.

He blamed the accidents on wrongful overtaking by the bus driver.

The FRSC official added that 20 people—15 men, four women and one male child—were involved in the accident.

Dawulung said: “On receiving the report of the crash, our rescue operatives at Olooru Unit and the Help and Rescue Camp, which was established at Bode Saadu to fortify rescue operations during the ongoing end-of-year special patrol operations, were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for the rescue operation.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred due to wrongful overtaking by the driver of the Volvo truck, which led to the head-on collision with the bus.

“The bus was coming from Lagos en route Sokoto and was conveying 17 passengers and goods, while the truck was coming from the north en route Lagos and had three passengers.

“A full investigation is still ongoing to further ascertain the cause of the crash.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now