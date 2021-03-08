Court remands policeman for allegedly killing teenager in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

An FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya, Abuja, on Monday, ordered that a policeman, Johnson Samanja, who allegedly shot and killed a 19-year old boy, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Samanja, 51 is charged with culpable homicide.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke, ordered that Samanja should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre at Kuje, Abuja.

Justice Kekemeke also ordered the defence counsel, George Ukaegbu to file proper bail application and adjourned further hearing of the matter till June 1.

READ ALSO: Police arrests scores of gays in Anambra

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 3, 2020 at Dutse Apo village, FCT, Abuja.

He alleged that while armed with a police gun, the officer shot and killed the 19-year-old, noting that the action contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Panel Code.

However, Samanja pleaded not guilty.

Join the conversation

Opinions