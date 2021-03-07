WAKILI: Police detains three OPC members for alleged murder, arson | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday night explained why three members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) who arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili, are being detained.

Men of the OPC had on Sunday morning arrested Wakili alongside three others at Kajola, Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

The group also set fire on the house of the suspect, who has been fingered in the numerous abductions and killings in the area.

The command’s spokesman, Fadeyi Olugbenga, said in a statement in Ibadan the OPC members are being detained for alleged murder and arson.

He added that one person died while the group members were attempting to arrest Wakili in the area.

The statement read: “The state’s Commissioner of Police has quickly moved into action and preliminary findings revealed that some OPC members went to Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local government Area of Oyo State.

“While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of who is yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two other persons were picked up.

“The three of them are presently in the custody of the police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the Hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members, involved in arson and murder.”

