 WAKILI: Police detains three OPC members for alleged murder, arson | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Metro

WAKILI: Police detains three OPC members for alleged murder, arson

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday night explained why three members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) who arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili, are being detained.

Men of the OPC had on Sunday morning arrested Wakili alongside three others at Kajola, Ibarapa North local government area of the state.

The group also set fire on the house of the suspect, who has been fingered in the numerous abductions and killings in the area.

The command’s spokesman, Fadeyi Olugbenga, said in a statement in Ibadan the OPC members are being detained for alleged murder and arson.

He added that one person died while the group members were attempting to arrest Wakili in the area.

READ ALSO: Police moves suspected kidnapper, Wakili to hospital over ‘frail health’

The statement read: “The state’s Commissioner of Police has quickly moved into action and preliminary findings revealed that some OPC members went to Kajola community in Ibarapa North Local government Area of Oyo State.

“While there, the house of the Wakili in question was set ablaze, while a female (the identity of who is yet to be ascertained) was burnt in the fire and Wakili (about 75 years old and blind) with two other persons were picked up.

“The three of them are presently in the custody of the police. The Commissioner of Police has directed that Wakili (due to his frail appearance and state of health), be moved to the Hospital, while others are being interrogated. Others being interrogated are the OPC members, involved in arson and murder.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports2 hours ago

Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Sports4 hours ago

Suarez, Benzema score as Madrid derby ends in draw

Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema were on target for their respective sides as Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1...
Sports5 hours ago

Man City’s 21-game winning run ended in derby; Liverpool suffer sixth straight home loss

Manchester City saw their 21-game winning run ended by city rivals, Manchester United following a 2-0 defeat in the Premier...
Sports9 hours ago

Aribo, Balogun’s Rangers win Scottish Premiership title for first time in 10yrs

Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun have helped Rangers emerge champions of the Scottish Premiership after Celtic...
Sports15 hours ago

Adesanya suffers first career defeat in heavyweight fight against Blachowicz

Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya was handed his first career defeat by Jan Blachowicz in their light heavyweight fight by unanimous decision...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Latest3 days ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech4 days ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech4 days ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest5 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest5 days ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.