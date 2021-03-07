OPC, vigilante groups arrest suspected notorious kidnapper, Wakili in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

Members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other local security groups on Sunday arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, Iskilu Wakili.

Wakili has been accused of masterminding the killings and abductions in the area.

The OPC leader, Gani Adams, who confirmed the development in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said Wakili has been handed to the police in Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

Adams said the suspect was arrested alongside three others by the OPC men.

He said: “I am happy that the notorious kidnapper had been captured alongside three others.”

READ ALSO: OPC to assist police to strengthen operations in South-West

“It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the South-West is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers, and criminal herders.

“I commend all the members of the joint security team that has made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job.



“With this development, I think the whole world will agree with me that the fight against insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry needs native intelligence, information gathering, and grassroots support from local securities and operatives.”

Join the conversation

Opinions