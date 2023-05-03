Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 3, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Gbajabiamila, other lawmakers beg U.K over Ekweremadu
The House of Representatives has forwarded an appeal to the United Kingdom for clemency for former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who will be sentenced on May 5 on charges of organ harvesting.Read more
2. Buhari approves exclusion of finance ministry’s investment firm from TSA
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the partial exclusion of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).Read more
3. Umahi visits Buhari, urges APC to consider South-East for Senate president
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Tuesday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the South-East ahead of other zones in the choice of Senate President for the 19th National Assembly.Read more
4. Sudan: FG confirms Nigerians ready to depart Egypt
The Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Tuesday the country’s embassy in Egypt has successfully moved evacuees across the border from Sudan.Read more
5. NLC directs Imo workers to ‘withdraw services’
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed workers in Imo State to withdraw their services.Read more
6. NGX: Investors lose N65.8bn amid sell-off in Trancorp, Geregu
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed to N28.46 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more
7. MTN Nigeria faces N1.48bn lawsuits over electrocution, others
MTN Nigeria is battling with several lawsuits that have amounted to legal claims of over N1.48 billion, the company’s first quarter (Q1) financial result for 2023 disclosed.Read more
8. Police arrests OPC member over death of peacemaker in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo on Tuesday arrested a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, over the death of one Prince Adesoji Adesida in the state.Read more
9. Lagos arraigns BRT driver who collided with train for manslaughter
The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, arraigned Osinbajo Oluwaseun, the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), who collided with a moving train, for manslaughter before an Ikeja High Court.Read more
10. Messi suspended by PSG over Saudi trip
Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week.Read more
