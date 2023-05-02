Business
MTN Nigeria faces N1.48bn lawsuits over electrocution, others
MTN Nigeria is battling with several lawsuits that have amounted to legal claims of over N1.48 billion, the company’s first quarter (Q1) financial result for 2023 disclosed.
Part of the N1.48 billion lawsuit is a N200 million case filed against MTN Nigeria after the company’s cable allegedly electrocuted a 12-year-old girl, Hamsatu Abdullahi, in Yobe State.
The N200 million was awarded to the 12-year-old girl by a high court in Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, due to the injuries she sustained from the electrocution which led to both her hands and one of her legs being amputated.
MTN Nigeria is still challenging the case of Abdullahi in court, but the firm is also facing other litigations from Benue State Internal Revenue Services and Corporate Communications Ltd.
The network provider in the financial statement, said: “The Group has N1.48 billion (December 2022: N1.48 billion) contingent liabilities arising from claims and litigations in the ordinary course of business and the Group is defending these actions.
“During the quarter, the facts and evidence before the court regarding those cases were reassessed and based on the best estimates, the value of possible obligation from those cases amounted to N1.48 billion.”
MTN Nigeria said the litigations are, “currently being considered by various courts and the timing of the judgements are unknown.
“In the opinion of the directors, which is based on advice from the legal counsels, no material loss is expected to arise from these claims and litigations,” the firm stated.
