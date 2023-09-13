NCC approves spectrum deal between MTN Nigeria and OpenSkys Services

MTN Nigeria has acquired spectrum band from OpenSkys Services Limited, the company disclosed in a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday.

The telecommunications company said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved the deal between the telco and OpenSkys Services, but didn’t disclose the value of the deal.

NCC approved the transfer and assignment of a 10MHz frequency division duplex (FDD) in the 2.6GHz spectrum band from OpenSkys Services to MTN.

It took effect from September 7, 2023, but will be due for renewal on April 16, 2033, according to the statement.

READ ALSO:MTN Nigeria pays NTEL N4.2bn to access 3G, 4G spectrum band in 19 states

Commenting on the deal, Karl Toriola, the chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria said: “The acquisition of an additional 10MHz FDD in the 2.6GHz spectrum bands is an important milestone in the execution of our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

“This spectrum…. will help to support the growing demand for data in the country, but will improve the overall internet experience.

“Importantly, this also aligns with our ongoing support of the Federal Government’s plan to deepen broadband penetration in Nigeria,” Toriola added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now