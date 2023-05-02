Police arrests OPC member over death of peacemaker in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo on Tuesday arrested a member of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Rafiu Akinwale, over the death of one Prince Adesoji Adesida in the state.

Adesida died while trying to settle a disagreement between the suspect and his girlfriend at a funeral ceremony held at the International Cultural and Event Centre in Akure last Friday.

The suspect, who assaulted his girlfriend over alleged infidelity at the party, pushed the deceased after he tried to mediate in the dispute.

He (Adesida) was confirmed dead in the hospital.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in the state capital.

She added that the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

