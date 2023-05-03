Again, protesters block Jos-Abuja highway over killings in Plateau community

Protesters, comprising mainly Women and youths, in large numbers, on Wednesday morning, blocked the Jos-Abuja highway to protest against the incessant attacks by gunmen in Plateau communities.

According to the report, the latest protest followed the killing of two youths by gunmen in Hoss community, in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday night.

One of the protesters, said: “Our people are not happy over the continuous attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities.

“That is why we have come out again to protest these happenings. Could you imagine that two young men were killed again last night (Tuesday)? The victims were killed a few meters from a military checkpoint in the community. If the people are not safe and can be killed even close to where soldiers are stationed, then what is their work in the community?”

Also speaking, another protester, Hannatu, said the community was tired of the killings and the inability of the security agents to apprehend those behind the acts.

She called on government to intervene in the situation before the incidents get out of hand.

It will be recalled that youths of Turu Lamba community had last week protested by blocking the Jos-Abuja highway to protest the killing of six miners in the community.

