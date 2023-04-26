Rep urges Nigerian govt to address killing in Plateau communities

The lawmaker representing Jos South and East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to address the ongoing killing in the constituency.

The lawmaker was reacting to Tuesday night’s killing of six miners in the Turu community of Jos South Local Government Area by unknown gunmen.

Irked by the killing, youths in the area blocked the Jos-Abuja highway with the corpses of the miners on Wednesday and demanded the government’s effective response to growing violence in the area.

Bagos made the call in a statement signed by his aide, Danja Dafwam Yakubu, on Wednesday.

The statement read: “The member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Dachung Musa Bagos, is disheartened about renewed attacks on communities in Plateau State by suspected herdsmen.

“Bagos described as sad the last night attack (Tuesday, April 25, 2023) at 8:00 pm where six people were killed at mining spot in Farinlamba Turu, Jos South Local Government of Plateau State”

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Anti-corruption, expressed dismay at how criminals beat security agents to perpetrate the heinous acts.

He listed the victims to include Ishaya David (25), Paul Adamu (23), Bitrus Mancha (43), Davou Boyi (40), Joseph John (39) and Timothy Peter (35).

“The member is also calling on the Federal security agencies as a matter of urgency to come to the aid of these hapless citizens and provide them with security.

“The member, therefore, calls on all relevant authorities to wake up and protect the lives and property of Nigerians as it’s the minimum requirement from the government.

“The member, therefore, calls on citizens in those areas to be law-abiding and restrain from taking laws into their own hands but be vigilant at all times.”

