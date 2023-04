Taraba House of Representatives member-elect dies

The newly elected member of the House of Representatives for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State, Isma’ila Maihanchi, is dead.

Maihanchi, according to reports, died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

He won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A family source, quoted by Channels TV, said his remains would be laid to rest according to Islamic rites later in the day.

