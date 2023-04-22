Four more students of FGC Yauri kidnapped since 2021 regain freedom

Four more students of the Federal Government College (FGC) Yauri, in Kebbi State, have regained their freedom, after two years in the kidnappers’ den.

They are part of the eleven remaining students kidnapped by terrorists from the school two years.

The four girls, Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi and Hafsa Murtala were released by the notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gide on Friday evening.

“It took six days of negotiations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us,” Salim Kaoje had told the Daily Trust newspaper on Saturday morning.

“We have seven more still in captivity and two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release.”

According to Kaoje, they paid an undisclosed amount of money to secure the release of the four girls after they sold their properties and a fund raising that saw many Nigerians assist the parents financially.

Kaoje had confirmed in January that they were in talks with Dogo Gide after they sought intervention through the mother of the bandit.

It will be recalled that FGC Birnin Yauri was attacked by bandits on June 17, 2021, where dozens of students and teachers were kidnapped from the federal government- owned mixed boarding school.

Eleven of the students remained in captivity despite huge sums of money being paid as ransom and prisoner swaps at different times.

