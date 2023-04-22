Stranded Nigerian students to remain in troubled Sudan as FG says evacuation not possible for now

The hope of the over 1700 Nigerian students stranded in war-torn Sudan for an early evacuation may have been dashed, as the Federal Government, on Friday said it was practically impossible for them to be evacuated with the current situation in that country.

According to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the tense situation in Sudan was making it difficult for stranded Nigerian citizens to be evacuated from the country.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said though the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) already have arrangements to evacuate the citizens, it was impossible for any flight during this period of war.

Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM on Friday.

The statement reads: “The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said while the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency have put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerian students and other Nigerian citizens stranded in Sudan, the tensed situation makes it gravely risky and impossible for any flights at this point in time, noting that aircrafts parked at the airport in the country were burnt yesterday (Thursday) morning

“Dabiri-Erewa noted that humanitarian groups are seeking ways of getting food, water and medical supplies across to people.

“She therefore appealed to the fighting parties to consider the Juba Peace Agreement enunciated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development as a fundamental mechanism for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the country.”

The stranded Nigerian students, put at over 1,700, have appealed to the Federal Government to evacuate them from the Republic of Sudan where a fierce military confrontation between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Force, has claimed over 400 lives with 3,500 injured.

