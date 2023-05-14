News
FG confirms evacuation of 2,518 Nigerians from Sudan
The Federal Government said on Sunday a total of 2,518 Nigerians living in Sudan have returned home.
The Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun stated this while giving an update on the evacuation exercise in Abuja.
He said: “As of today being Sunday, this is where we are with the evacuation exercise.
“The evacuation exercise was carried out with a total number of 15 flights – four from Aswan, Egypt, and 11 from Port Sudan.
READ ALSO: Learn from the crisis in Sudan, NSCIA urges Nigerians
“As I said earlier a total of 2,371 evacuees have safely returned home as of Saturday, May 13.
“The new arrivals just now, are 140 adults, comprising three infants and 30 children. This brought the total to 2,518.”
