Police confirms killing of 15 in Nasarawa villages

The Nasarawa Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of 15 persons at Tarkalafia and Kwaja villages in the Karu local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Karu.

He said the command on May 11 received a report on the attack of one Jibo Ali by unidentified persons at Kwaja village, Karu LGA.

“Police operatives attached to Gitata Division raced to the scene and rushed the victim with a machete cut on his head to Na-Allah private hospital, Gitata, where he died while receiving treatment.

“Following the above, the command received information on the attack on Tarkalafia and Kwaja villages.

“The Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, had deployed police operatives comprising mobile police personnel and counter-terrorism unit to the area.

“Military operatives also visited the area where 14 corpses were recovered and subsequently buried,” the spokesman added.

