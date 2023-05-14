Bandits abduct community head, 49 others in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly abducted 50 people, including the head of the Fugge community in the Rijau local government area of Niger State, Abdullahi Zaure.

The bandits who stormed the community on motorcycles also rustled livestock during the attack which occurred last Friday.

Residents told journalists on Sunday that women and children were among the victims.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the attack.

Niger is one of the states in the North-Central affected by the activities of bandits with hundreds of people abducted and thousands displaced from communities in the last two years.

