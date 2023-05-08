Bandits abduct 40 worshippers in Kaduna

Bandits on Sunday kidnapped 40 worshippers at Bege Baptist Church in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Kaduna.

He said the worshippers were abducted during church service on Sunday morning.

He added that 15 of the victims had since escaped from the kidnappers.

Hayab said: “The worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30 a.m. they heard gunshots very close to the Church. The gunmen attacked the Church and went away with 40 worshippers.

“Along the way, 15 of the kidnapped persons returned while 25 are presently in captivity without any word from their abductors.

“Efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful to release the remaining 25 back to their families.”

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

