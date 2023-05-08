Another batch of 129 Sudan returnees arrives in Abuja

Another batch of 129 Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned to the country on Monday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which confirmed the development in a statement on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Tarco Airplane at 9:25 a.m.

The figure brought the number of Nigerians living in the war-torn North African country that had returned home in the last week to 1,6000.

The statement read: “The 8th batch of Evacuees: 129 Nationals that departed Port Sudan International Airport landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 9:25 a.m. local time on May 8 via Tarco Air.

“This brought the total number of evacuees to 1,600. The good news is no Nigerian life has been lost so far.”

