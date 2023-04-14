Police kills three suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nassarawa on Friday killed three suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Rahman Nansel, who confirmed the development in a statement in Lafia, said the operatives also arrested one of the suspected kidnappers, Friday Orshio of the Gidan Adamu community in the state.

“The operatives received a report on Thursday that the kidnappers abducted their victim on Assakio/Sabon Vida Road in Lafia and a manhunt was launched for them.

“On Friday, at about 2:00 a.m., police operatives came in contact with the kidnappers and a gun duel ensued.

“Bowing to the superior firepower of the operatives, three of the suspected kidnappers were neutralized.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and had been reunited with his family while one locally-fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.”

