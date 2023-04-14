Rescue workers recover one body from Banana Island collapsed building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered one body from the rubble of the collapsed seven-storey building in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

The high-rise building located at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, came down on Wednesday afternoon and trapped several workers under the rubble.

Emergency responders had earlier rescued 25 victims from the wreckage of the collapsed building.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, identified the victim as an adult male whose details were still sketchy.

The statement read: “The excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.

“Quadrants two and three have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant four is ongoing.

“When a roll call was done by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim whose body was found this morning was on the site as of the time the roll call was taken.”

