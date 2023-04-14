Metro
Rescue workers recover one body from Banana Island collapsed building
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered one body from the rubble of the collapsed seven-storey building in Banana Island, Ikoyi.
The high-rise building located at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, came down on Wednesday afternoon and trapped several workers under the rubble.
Emergency responders had earlier rescued 25 victims from the wreckage of the collapsed building.
The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotosho, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, identified the victim as an adult male whose details were still sketchy.
READ ALSO: Probe commences into collapsed Banana Island building, as govt says no approval was given
The statement read: “The excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation.
“Quadrants two and three have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant four is ongoing.
“When a roll call was done by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim whose body was found this morning was on the site as of the time the roll call was taken.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...