Delta police arrest butcher for allegedly stabbing wife to death

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a butcher for allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a fight in the Warri area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Saturday, said the incident occurred on Thursday evening when the suspect, on his return from his place of business, tried to scoop hot water that was on the gas burner for his bath but was prevented by the wife.

Edafe said from information gathered, the wife refused to allow the suspect to touch the hot water with the claim that he was not the one who provided the money she used to refill the cooking gas.

The police said the suspect reportedly ignored his wife and forced his way to the burning gas cooker to scoop the hot water.

“The aggrieved wife reportedly attacked him during which a fight broke out between the couple,” he said.

“In the ensuing scuffle, the wife was said to have rushed for a kitchen knife with the intention to stab her hubby.

“But the man reportedly overpowered the wife and forcefully collected the knife from her which he used to stab the woman several times until she collapsed.

“Upon realising what he had done, the suspect carried the injured wife to a private hospital but she gave up the ghost while undergoing treatment.

“The case was reported at the Warri division by the couple’s daughter leading to the arrest of the suspect who is currently in detention and would be charged to court after investigations,” the police spokesman said.

