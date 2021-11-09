Ogun police arrests butcher over mistress’ death

The Ogun State Police command has arrested a 48-year-old butcher identified as Segun Taiwo, over the death of his 50-year-old mistress, Abimbola Olusola, who died in his house.

The suspect, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, had reportedly dumped Olusola’s corpse by the roadside in Aro area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, after she gave up the ghost in his house in the night of October 31.

In a statement by Oyeyemi on Monday, Taiwo was arrested following information received at Lafenwa Police Division that a woman’s corpse was seen lying by the roadside.

The Police spokesman explained that upon receiving the information, policemen at Lafenwa Division recovered and deposited the corpse at the mortuary.

“After the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, the CSP Femi Olabode-led homicide department carried out a discreet investigated and arrested the suspect in the Obada-Oko area.

“On interrogation, the suspect, when confronted with evidence, confessed to the crime.

“In his confession, he told the investigators that he has been dating the deceased since last year, and that he invited her to his house on Sunday, October 31, to pass the night with him since his wife was not at home.

“He said that at around 3am, the deceased started showing signs of sickness after they had sex; and before he could do anything, she gave up the ghost.

“He stated further that he took the corpse in his car and drove it to the Aro area where he dumped it.

“When asked why he behaved in such an inhuman manner, he said he did so out of fear.”

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspect be charged to court at the end of investigations.

