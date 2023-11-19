Police declare Delta carpenter who beat apprentice to death wanted

The Delta State Police Command has declared wanted a carpenter identified simply as Orunor, for allegedly beating his apprentice to death in the Sapele area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the police had launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“The carpenter is currently at large, and the police are making efforts to arrest him,” Edafe stated.

Residents of the area narrated that the fleeing suspect who owned the workshop along Ogorode Road, had in the process of punishing the deceased whose name was given as Onome for arriving late to work and stealing, the apprentice died in the process.

“Orunor also accused the boy of stealing his ATM card when he began beating him,” a resident who did not want his name mentioned, told journalists.

“When the boy got home after work, he complained to his parents that he was not feeling too fine and related what happened to him at his place of work.

“The parents of the apprentice decided to take him to the hospital for a checkup but before this arrangement could be concluded, the apprentice Onome, died.

“As the news got to the hearing of Orunor, he ran away, till now we have not seen him and the workshop had been under lock.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now