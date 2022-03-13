Delta Police arrests notorious female bike robber

A notorious female armed robber, Aisha Hassan, who specializes in drugging commercial motorcycle riders and making away with their automobiles, has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The state police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest of Hassan in a statement on Sunday, said she was arrested on Saturday following a complaint lodged by a commercial motorcycle rider who had fallen victim to Hassan’s gang in Asaba, the state capital.

“Following a report received by the Area Commander Asaba, that on the 23/2/2022 at about 1430hhrs, an Okada rider name withheld, carried a lady named Aisha Hassan and one other who pretended to be passengers to Kenu Guest House located at Bonsaac,” Edafe said while parading the suspect at the Command headquarters in Asaba.

“On getting to the hotel, the victim stated that the lady brought out drinks for them to drink unknown to him that sleeping pills and suspected hard drugs had been added to the drink.

“After drinking, he slept off and to his greatest surprise, when he woke up, he discovered that his red colour unregistered KC Sanya motorcycle with Engine No. 162FMJ510828953, Chasis No. IPCKL11M1018611 valued at N330,000.00 had been stolen by the suspects.

“The Area Commander Asaba, ACP Nuhu Hamidu, detailed police detectives to investigate and ensure that the said suspects are arrested.

“Consequently, the team went on an intelligence-led investigation and arrested one of the suspects named Aisha Hassan.

“Investigation later revealed that her gang member took the motorcycle to an unknown destination. Investigation is ongoing with a view to possibly recover the said motorcycle and arrest the fleeing suspect,” the police spokesman added.

He said the Commisdionser of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has urged members of the public to help with any useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect and also recover the said motorcycle.

