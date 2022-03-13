Metro
Bandits open fire on vehicle, kill five in Katsina
Bandits killed at least five people during an attack on a vehicle along the Yantumaki –Danmusa road in Katsina State on Saturday.
An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that the victims were returning from Benin City, Edo State, and the Federal Capital Territory when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle in the early hours of Saturday.
Three persons were also seriously injured in the attack.
Police kills four bandits, recovers rustled animals in Katsina
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He said: “Bandits protesting the killing of one of them by a team of policemen opened fire on the vehicle in Danmusa town on Saturday morning.
“The vehicle was attacked a few minutes after leaving Yantumaki where the passengers spent the night.”
