Bandits open fire on vehicle, kill five in Katsina

Bandits killed at least five people during an attack on a vehicle along the Yantumaki –Danmusa road in Katsina State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that the victims were returning from Benin City, Edo State, and the Federal Capital Territory when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle in the early hours of Saturday.

Three persons were also seriously injured in the attack.

READ ALSO: Police kills four bandits, recovers rustled animals in Katsina

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said: “Bandits protesting the killing of one of them by a team of policemen opened fire on the vehicle in Danmusa town on Saturday morning.

“The vehicle was attacked a few minutes after leaving Yantumaki where the passengers spent the night.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now