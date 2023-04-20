Metro
Police arrests 17 suspected kidnappers, rescues five hostages in Nasarawa
Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and rescued five victims in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated this while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Lafia on Thursday.
He said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state between February 10 and April 19.
The spokesman added that four arms and eight rounds of live ammunition recovered from the suspects.
READ ALSO: Police kills three suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Nasarawa
Nansel said: “Police investigation revealed that some of the suspects were responsible for the series of kidnappings on the Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road, parts of Lafia and environs as well as in the southern axis of the state.
“Some of the suspects had confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate operating in Bali, Taraba, who had to relocate to Awe in Nasarawa State after security operatives neutralised their colleagues.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...