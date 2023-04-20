Police arrests 17 suspected kidnappers, rescues five hostages in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa have arrested 17 suspected kidnappers and rescued five victims in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated this while parading the suspects at the command headquarters in Lafia on Thursday.

He said the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state between February 10 and April 19.

The spokesman added that four arms and eight rounds of live ammunition recovered from the suspects.

READ ALSO: Police kills three suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Nasarawa

Nansel said: “Police investigation revealed that some of the suspects were responsible for the series of kidnappings on the Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road, parts of Lafia and environs as well as in the southern axis of the state.

“Some of the suspects had confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate operating in Bali, Taraba, who had to relocate to Awe in Nasarawa State after security operatives neutralised their colleagues.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now