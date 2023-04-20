Police arraigns two men for assaulting operative in Lagos

Police in Lagos on Thursday arraigned two men, Uchechukwu Uchendu and Onyiyechi Ogbu, at the Ojo Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting one of its operatives in the state.

The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, disorderliness, and obstructing lawful duties for allegedly punching and spitting on a police Inspector.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 10 at the Afromedia area of Okokomaiko, Ojo.

He alleged that the defendants conspired and assaulted one Amodu Mohammed by biting his hand and fingers.

The prosecutor added that when the police Inspector, Lucky Onime, came to arrest them, the first defendant punched him while the second defendant spat on him.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 166(a), 173, 174, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate L. J.K. Layeni granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till May 17 for trial.

