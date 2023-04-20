14-year-old boy remanded in prison for defiling 22-month-old baby

A 14-year-old boy has been ordered remanded at the Agodi Corrections facility in Ibadan by a Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, for allegedly defiling a 22-month-old baby.

The police had charged the boy, a minor, with defilement before Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the minor for want in the jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi also ordered the police to send the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice, while adjourning the matter until July 20, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye had earlier told the court that the boy resides with his parents at No 4, Salawu Street, Ibadan.

She also said that the baby, an orphan, was left in the care of her sister.

According to Insp Arowosaye, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 34 of the Child’s Right Law of 2006.

The baby, according to Arowosaye, has been taken by the Oyo State Child Welfare Department of the Ministry for Women Affairs.

