Police arrests 42 suspected cultists in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested 42 suspected cultists in different parts of the state in the last two weeks.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this while parading the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested following the deployment of the command’s tactical operatives to different police divisions in the state.

The CP added that the suspects were arrested in the Ikorodu, Ijora, and Ebute-Metta areas of the state, while 10 arms, 13 cartridges, knives, and assorted charms were recovered from them.

Owohunwa said the command has identified cultism as one of the major security challenges in Lagos, stressing that investigations revealed that the suspects used semi-automatic and automatic shotguns to cause mayhem in the state.

He said: “We have decided not only to arrest cultists but to go after the fabricators of arms to nip attacks on innocent people or their perceived enemies in the bud.

“Today, we are parading 42 suspected cultists. We intend to carry out the battle on their doorsteps or their enclave. We would deploy every asset within our disposal.

“We would deny them space to operate in the state. So, we are advising them to turn a new leaf or face the wrath of the police.

“We want to reassure Lagos residents that the battle to rid the state of cultists and other criminals is a promise that must be fulfilled.

“We appeal to the members of the public for their support as this battle against cultists and other criminals is a common battle.”

