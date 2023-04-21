Gov Okowa urges Nigerians to pray for peace in Sallah message

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday, urged Nigerians to pray for peace as the country prepares for a change of government at federal and state levels.

President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29.

Okowa, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba also urged Muslims to positively influence other Nigerians using the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan to pursue peaceful co-existence in the country.

The statement read: “I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world.

“As we celebrate across Nigeria, it is important to remind us of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all.

“I urge all Muslim faithful and every Nigerian to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity, and progress of the nation as the country prepares for transition to a new government at the centre and the states.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all our activities and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

“It is my hope that today brings joy to all homes, in Delta State, Nigeria, and around the world.”

