SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Atiku’s choice of Okowa over Wike as running mate

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been picked as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Atiku Abubakar, who is PDP presidential flag bearer announced Okowa as his running mate on Thursday, a choice that appeared to be against the widely preferred Nyseome Wike.

Okowa, who is the current Delta State Governor, is also a graduate of Medicine and Surgery, University of Ibadan, in 1981 with an MBBS degree.

The Owa-Alero born Governor while responding to the news on his Facebook page pledged to work with Atiku in winning the 2023 presidential election.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I am delighted to announce Governor @IAOkowa as my Vice Presidential candidate. I look forward to travelling our great country together, engaging with all Nigerians and building a shared future of peace, unity, and prosperity for all. As One We Can Get It Done. #OneNigeria. -AA pic.twitter.com/JyKxTIhiUh — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 16, 2022

If the news about Okowa is true then I can say Atiku is set to loose for the 6th time. You don’t take boys scouts to war, you take a General like Wike. Congratulations Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu… Incoming! — JJB (@Chuks_jj) June 16, 2022

Atiku reportedly picks Okowa as his Running mate, they run Wike street again 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ai0G86aAqq — Imran Muhammad (@Imranmuhdz) June 16, 2022

It's unbelievable how Southern Governors like Okowa and Wike are in support of a northern Presidency in Atiku, having had several meetings prior to this time pushing for power to move to the South. It's unbelievable! — Benny (@BenUgbana) June 16, 2022

Many powerful people will be scared at the thought of Wike as VP – a heartbeat away from the Presidency. I am not surprised Atiku chose Okowa. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) June 16, 2022

Okowa is a terrible running mate. What has he done in Delta State in the last seven years other than wasting public funds and accumulating debts? Atiku choosing him as his running mate reaffirms my position that the current ruling class is cannibalistic and fatalistic. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) June 16, 2022

The south East will back their own. @IAOkowa is our son. He is a proud igbo man. Who never denied his root. Okowa was the only Governor, who established a law to remember the Biafra day. We will support him. pic.twitter.com/kUVxetqTDD — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) June 16, 2022

This is a politically strategic ticket. Aside from Ifeanyi Okowa’s lack of glaring baggage, the choice of an ethnically Igbo politician from the South-South as running-mate is akin to killing two birds with one stone—appealing to the Igbo and the South-South at the same time. pic.twitter.com/bN3hFRrQr3 — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) June 16, 2022

This is the worst mistake Atiku will ever make , Okowa has no influence outside of Delta state ,PDP has just succeeded in sending the itself into oblivion . We thought it was weak as an opposition ,Now it is official dead and buried , The time of Peter Gregory Obi has come . — circle of life (@raymond_trimm) June 16, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

