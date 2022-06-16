Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react to Atiku’s choice of Okowa over Wike as running mate

Published

1 hour ago

on

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been picked as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

Atiku Abubakar, who is PDP presidential flag bearer announced Okowa as his running mate on Thursday, a choice that appeared to be against the widely preferred Nyseome Wike.

Okowa, who is the current Delta State Governor, is also a graduate of Medicine and Surgery, University of Ibadan, in 1981 with an MBBS degree.

The Owa-Alero born Governor while responding to the news on his Facebook page pledged to work with Atiku in winning the 2023 presidential election.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails alleged abduction of 17 Abuja residents by uniformed men

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

