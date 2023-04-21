Sallah: PDP decries economic hardship, preaches forgiveness in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lamented that Nigerians had been subjected to poverty, misery, and excruciating economic hardship due to bad leadership in the last eight years.

In its Eid-el-Fitri message to Nigerians and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party urged the citizens to use the festive period to strengthen the ties of unity and love for one another.

The statement read: “Nigerians, especially leaders must reflect on the essence of Ramadan and use the occasion to reawaken the virtues of selflessness, honesty, self-restraint, fair-mindedness, mutual respect, forgiveness, love and compassion for one another without regard to ethnic, sectional, religious or partisan considerations as this is the only way to achieve the much-desired politically stable and economically viable nation.

“The PDP is deeply saddened that at a time such as this, Nigerians are still under siege by terrorists and subjected to a life of fear, misery, anguish, abject poverty, and excruciating economic hardship occasioned by the inexcusable misrule of incompetent, insensitive, heavily corrupt and manipulative leadership in the last eight years.

“It is more saddening that efforts by Nigerians to instill a purposeful, honest, and responsible leadership are being sabotaged by oppressive forces desperate to impose themselves against the will of the people.

“Our party is however optimistic that with fervent prayers to God and determination of the citizens, our nation will triumph in the collective quest to entrench a God-fearing leadership that is derived from the free Will of the people as expressed at the polls.”

