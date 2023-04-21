News
Sallah: PDP decries economic hardship, preaches forgiveness in Nigeria
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday lamented that Nigerians had been subjected to poverty, misery, and excruciating economic hardship due to bad leadership in the last eight years.
In its Eid-el-Fitri message to Nigerians and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party urged the citizens to use the festive period to strengthen the ties of unity and love for one another.
The statement read: “Nigerians, especially leaders must reflect on the essence of Ramadan and use the occasion to reawaken the virtues of selflessness, honesty, self-restraint, fair-mindedness, mutual respect, forgiveness, love and compassion for one another without regard to ethnic, sectional, religious or partisan considerations as this is the only way to achieve the much-desired politically stable and economically viable nation.
READ ALSO: Buhari expresses happiness about future of democracy, begs Nigerians for forgiveness
“The PDP is deeply saddened that at a time such as this, Nigerians are still under siege by terrorists and subjected to a life of fear, misery, anguish, abject poverty, and excruciating economic hardship occasioned by the inexcusable misrule of incompetent, insensitive, heavily corrupt and manipulative leadership in the last eight years.
“It is more saddening that efforts by Nigerians to instill a purposeful, honest, and responsible leadership are being sabotaged by oppressive forces desperate to impose themselves against the will of the people.
“Our party is however optimistic that with fervent prayers to God and determination of the citizens, our nation will triumph in the collective quest to entrench a God-fearing leadership that is derived from the free Will of the people as expressed at the polls.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...