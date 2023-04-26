News
Police investigates death of Bolt passenger in Lagos
The Lagos State police command has begun an investigation into circumstances that led to the death of a Bolt car passenger in the state.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos, said the Bolt car driver reported the death of the passenger at Ilasan Police Division on Monday.
The driver, according to him, claimed that he received an order from the customer to take him from Osapa London in Lekki to Ikate also in the Lekki area of the state.
“While in transit, the customer screamed and shouted `my heart’. Instantly, his mood changed.
Read also:Policeman detained for absconding from duty, dies
“The customer was rushed to a hospital at Jakande 1st Gate, Lekki, and later to another hospital also in Lekki, where he was pronounced dead,’’ Hundeyin quoted the Bolt driver as saying at the police station.
He said police operatives visited the hospital, took photographs of the deceased, contacted members of his family, and deposited the corpse at the Infectious Diseases Hospital mortuary in Marina for preservation and autopsy.
