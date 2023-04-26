Ex-labour minister, Gwadabe dies at 86

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, is dead.

Gwadabe died on Tuesday night in Kano after a protracted illness.

He was 86.

The elder statesman’s family member, Nasiru Gwadabe, confirmed his death to journalists on Wednesday in Kano.

Gwadabe, who served as minister of labour during ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure from 1999 to 2003, was also Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of late former governor Sabo Bakin Zuwo.

Until his death, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Board Chairman, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

