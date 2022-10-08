Former PDP National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor, dies in Canada

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Vincent Ogbulafor has died in a Canadian hospital after a brief illness.

According to family members, Ogbulafor who was the first National Secretary of the party, died on Thursday at the age of 73 from an undisclosed ailment.

A close associate of the late politician, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, who confirmed the incident on Friday, wrote:

“Chief Vincent Ogbulafor KSM died in the early hours of Thursday in Canada at 73. The Royal Family of Ogbulafor will announce a date for the burial ceremonies, which will most likely take place next year.

”He was the head of the family. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord. Let perpetual light shine on him,” Uwazurike said.

Ogbulafor, a native of Olokoro in Umuahia South local government of Abia State, was born on May 24, 1949.

His tenure as the National Chairman of the PDP after he emerged in the party’s convention in 2008 was mired in controversy which saw him engaging in bitter feuds with then Abia State Governor, Theodore Orji, as both men were enmeshed in a power struggle for the soul of the party in the state.

Ogbulafor was engaged in political battles with Senators Sam Egwu and Anyim Pius Anyim which forced him to resign.

He was later charged with an alleged financial recklessness while serving as a minister.

