Gov Buni urges Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday charged Muslims to use the Eid- el-Maulud celebration to pray for peace, and unity in Nigeria.

The governor made the call in a statement issued by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.

He said: “We should seize the opportunity provided by this occasion to pray for unity and prosperity of our state and dear country.

“Similarly, as we commence the 2023 electioneering process, l urge everyone to use this occasion to pray for a peaceful and successful election in 2023.”

Read also:Gov Buni returns, speaks on CECPC leadership crisis

He said Prophet Muhammad was sent to mankind to preach the worship of Allah, peace and love for one another.

Buni urged Muslims to emulate the good virtues of the Prophet, including honesty, humility, peaceful coexistence and love for one another.

“If we emulate the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the world will be a better place for all,” the governor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now