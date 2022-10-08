News
Gov Buni urges Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria
The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday charged Muslims to use the Eid- el-Maulud celebration to pray for peace, and unity in Nigeria.
The governor made the call in a statement issued by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu.
He said: “We should seize the opportunity provided by this occasion to pray for unity and prosperity of our state and dear country.
“Similarly, as we commence the 2023 electioneering process, l urge everyone to use this occasion to pray for a peaceful and successful election in 2023.”
He said Prophet Muhammad was sent to mankind to preach the worship of Allah, peace and love for one another.
Buni urged Muslims to emulate the good virtues of the Prophet, including honesty, humility, peaceful coexistence and love for one another.
“If we emulate the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the world will be a better place for all,” the governor added.
