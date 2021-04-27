We can’t keep blaming govt, security agencies for insecurity while people hoard valuable information —Gov Buni | Ripples Nigeria

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Tuesday said there is a need for citizens to partner with government and security agents to fight insecurity bedeviling some parts of the country.

He stated this during a during an emergency security meeting in Damaturu, the state capital.

The governor enjoined the people to volunteer credible and timely information to the security agencies to enhance proactive actions being taken in curbing the menace of the terrorists.

“We must expose every bad egg in our communities even if they are our relations, including our biological children.

“It is our responsibility to report suspicious movements in or near our communities. We cannot keep blaming government and security agencies while people hoard valuable information.”, Buni stressed.

The governor revealed a collaboration amongst various stakeholders in a bid to redress the security situation in the state.

The meeting concentrated on the strategic engagement of critical stakeholders to discuss issues of security as they affected individual communities and the state at large, the governor disclosed.

He noted that a special security plan was mapped out to fight insurgency in Geidam because of its geographical location, sitting close to the Lake Chad Basin.

While condemning the recent Boko Haram attack on Geidam town. The governor also noted that Geidam was bordering the Niger Republic and Damasak in Borno, one of the areas heavily infiltrated by Boko Haram insurgents.

“I am pleased to state that far-reaching decisions were made at the meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff especially, on reinforcement of personnel and improved strategy to effectively combat the attacks,” he said.

“We thanked God for the relative peace we now enjoy in most parts of the state.

“However, the sad events in Geidam calls for quick response and reassessment of the security situation in our respective communities and the state generally,” he said.

