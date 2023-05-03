Insecurity ravages Abia as gunmen behead policeman

Insecurity continues to plague the South-Eastern state of Abia with reports on Wednesday that suspected gunmen had decapitated an operative of the Nigeria Police Force.

The operative was identified as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, named Linus, and the incident reportedly happened along East Street, Ndiegoro, Aba, Abia State.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the police team at Tenant road junction by East street at about 5a.m, Wednesday.

On sighting the hoodlums, other police officers allegedly fled after exchanging gunfire with them.

The hoodlums were said to have caught the ASP popularly known as “Agbalagba” and cut off his head.

In September 2022, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State charged the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, to battle kidnapping and violent crimes in Umunneochi and Ohafia local government areas of the state.

Ikpeazu gave the charge while receiving the new GOC of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Umar Musa, a major-general.

The governor informed the GOC that Abia was “substantially safe, except for a few places”, especially around Umunneochi and Ohafia local government areas where there were pockets of security breaches and violent crimes.

