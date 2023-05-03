Metro
Insecurity ravages Abia as gunmen behead policeman
Insecurity continues to plague the South-Eastern state of Abia with reports on Wednesday that suspected gunmen had decapitated an operative of the Nigeria Police Force.
The operative was identified as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, named Linus, and the incident reportedly happened along East Street, Ndiegoro, Aba, Abia State.
The gunmen were said to have attacked the police team at Tenant road junction by East street at about 5a.m, Wednesday.
On sighting the hoodlums, other police officers allegedly fled after exchanging gunfire with them.
Read Also: IPOB sends warning to Army, security agencies over Abia killings
The hoodlums were said to have caught the ASP popularly known as “Agbalagba” and cut off his head.
In September 2022, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State charged the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, to battle kidnapping and violent crimes in Umunneochi and Ohafia local government areas of the state.
Ikpeazu gave the charge while receiving the new GOC of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Umar Musa, a major-general.
The governor informed the GOC that Abia was “substantially safe, except for a few places”, especially around Umunneochi and Ohafia local government areas where there were pockets of security breaches and violent crimes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...