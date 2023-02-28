Gunmen attack Abia police station, injure 3 officers

Gunmen on Tuesday attacked the Nkporo Divisional Police Headquarters in the Ohafia local government area of Abia State and injured three police constables.

The spokesman for the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Umuahia, said the hoodlums stormed the facility in three Toyota Sienna buses, broke into the divisional armoury and carted away one AK-47 riffle with 30 rounds of live ammunition.

He said the injured officers are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

Ogbonna said: “The criminals broke into the station’s armoury and carted away one AK 47 rifle loaded with thirty (30) rounds of live ammunition, two (2) riot gunners and yet-to-be ascertained quantity of ammunition.

“They also made away with sets of service uniforms kept in the armoury and offices belonging to the Armourer and other policemen putting up in the station. Three Police Constables among those on duty were inflicted with varying degrees of injury.”

Criminals had in the last two years killed several police officers and destroyed facilities in five states in the South-East.

