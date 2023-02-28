News
Police dismisses rumours of election protest in Delta
The Delta State Police Command on Tuesday dismissed rumours of protest over the ongoing collation of the presidential election results in the state.
A video of a group of youths chanting the name of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and demanding the cancellation of the election surfaced on social media on Tuesday.
The LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier in the day demanded the cancellation of last weekend’s presidential election and the resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over alleged manipulation of the exercise.
However, the command spokesman, Bright Edafe, who reacted to the reports in a statement in Asaba, said the video in question was an old one.
Read also:Gunmen attack Abia police station, injure 3 officers
The statement read: “The command is aware of some video clips being circulated on various social media platforms about an ongoing protest in Delta State, particularly in Warri and Asaba. The video clip is not only false but completely misleading with the intention of creating panic in the state, which has been generally peaceful since the commencement of the 2023 general elections.
“Investigation has further revealed that the video clip is suspected to be an old video and, as such, should be completely disregarded.
“To this end, the Election Commissioner of Police, CP John Babangida, therefore advises the public to not only ignore the video clip but desist from circulating such old video clips. The state is currently peaceful and calm, and the command will do all within its powers to see that it remains so.”
