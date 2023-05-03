First batch of Sudan returnees to arrive Nigeria Wednesday night

The first batch of Nigerians stranded in war-torn Sudan will return to the country on Wednesday night.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) C-130H aircraft evacuating the country’s nationals from Egypt has departed the Aswan Airport in the North African country and will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 11:23 p.m.

The Federal Government had deployed the Air Peace and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets to airlift the country’s nationals from Egypt.

The government had also given Azman Air the approval to undertake the exercise.

Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Tuesday night that the country’s embassy in Egypt has successfully moved evacuees across the border from Sudan.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the commission said at least 449 students were being prepared for their return to Nigeria through the Aswan Airport.

The NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, confirmed the latest development in a terse message on WhatsApp.

“I am pleased to inform you that the NAF C-130H aircraft that went to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan has departed Aswan and is expected to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja by 2340hrs (11.23 pm) tonight. Anyone interested may wish to be at the airport to cover the event. Grateful,” Famuyiwa wrote.

