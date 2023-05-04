Twins, others nabbed for cultism, other crimes in Osun

Twenty three-year-old twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Adeleke have been arrested and paraded by the Osun State Police Command for cultism.

The twins were among the suspects paraded on Wednesday following their arrest in different parts of the state for offences ranging from cultism to murder and robbery.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the state police command headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital, said the 23-year-old twins, one Ojo Ayobami, Ibrahim Qudus, and Ojo Oretu were arrested in Esa Oke, following the killing of Abiodun Apalara during a rival cult clash.

According to Opalola, around 2pm on April 27, 2023, there was a fracas among some hoodlums suspected to be cultists in Esa-Oke which led to the death of Apalara.

She explained that a police team from the Special Anti-Cultism Unit swung into action and subsequently, the leader of the gang, Qudus, and four other suspects were arrested.

“Investigation revealed that the late Abiodun Apalara was a member of Alora Confraternity also known as Buccaneer Confraternity and was killed by some armed hoodlums suspected to be members of Black Axe ConfraternityBlack Axe Confraternity also known as Aiye Confraternity led by Qudus. They will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation,” she added

Opalola further stated that the remaining suspects, Mojeed Olanrewaju, Ahmed Jelili, Azeez Tunde and Bakare Saliu, are members of a syndicate that specialises in stealing motorcycles within the Osogbo metropolis.

“Investigation revealed that the first three suspects are ex-convicts. The first suspect served his jail term in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre while the second and third suspects served their jail terms in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

“Upon their release in 2021 and 2022 respectively, they re-strategised and continued with their nefarious acts before nemesis caught up with them.

“The fourth suspect, who is a mechanic, is one of the receivers of the stolen motorcycles. After buying the stolen motorcycles, he will re-assemble them before reselling them to his unsuspecting customers”, she said.

