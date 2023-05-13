Nigerian govt evacuates another 125 from Sudan

Another batch of 125 Nigerians living in Sudan turned to the country on Saturday.

The returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Tarco B737-300 aircraft at 12:49 p.m.

They were received at the airport by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

The latest arrival brought the number of Nigerians evacuated from the war-torn North African country by the Federal Government since May 3 to 2,371.

